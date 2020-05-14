Sridevi Took Inspiration From A Movie Character To Name Her Daughter 'Janhvi'; Read Here

Janhvi Kapoor entered Bollywood in 2018 with the movie Dhadak. The actor stole the limelight with her performance in the movie and since then she has managed to make headlines every now and then. Being late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, she carried a lot of expectations on her back as she was a star kid.

But apart from her reputation of star kid, there is something more interesting about Janhvi and that’s her name. Interestingly, Sridevi kept her name getting inspired from a movie character.

Reportedly, Sridevi was inspired to name her child 'Janhvi' after Urmila Matondkar's character in 1997 film Judaai. The movie was produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor. Not only Janhvi but Sridevi’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor’s name is also an inspiration from a movie character. She was reportedly inspired Sonali Bendre's character's name in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and so kept her daughter’s name ‘Khushi’. This film was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Who's Little White Dress would you prefer for a day out?

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorably cute throwback photo of herself as a toddler in the arms of her mother, late actor Sridevi. She looked adorable in her pink baby suit while her mother sported a red jacket with sunglasses. She captioned the beautiful post with a heart emoji for one of her cherished memories of her mother.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor: Who pulls off the red siren look better?

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor shares a guide on 'ways to annoy' sister Khushi Kapoor amid lockdown

On the work front

Janhvi is set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. She is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which boasts of an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor opens up about the last conversation she had with her mother Sridevi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.