Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Janhvi's Name Was Inspired By THIS Movie Character?

Sridevi, the legendary late actor is remembered for her acting chops and vibrant energy that she exuded on-screen. The actor was part of more than 350 films since she started acting at the age of four. Presently, the actor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is making waves in the industry. As we celebrate Sridevi's birth anniversary today, here we share one interesting trivia about her life. Did you know Sridevi named her daughter Janhvi after being inspired by a character from one of her hit films?

Sridevi Trivia: Sridevi named her daughter Janhvi inspired by this role?

In an interview with Filmfare, the late actor, Sridevi, spoke about her love for her daughters and also shared that she was extremely protective of them. Reportedly, Sridevi always shared a closer bond with her elder daughter, Janhvi while the younger one, Khushi Kapoor was always close to her father, Boney Kapoor. Sridevi had also revealed in the interview that even after growing up, Janhvi used to always ask for her after waking up. Sadly, two years ago, Janhvi's favourite person, Sridevi passed away.

The story behind the name of Sridevi’s elder daughter is a rare one. Reportedly, the film Judaai of Sridevi with Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar was a great success upon release. Janhvi Kapoor was born around the same time. Sridevi reportedly was inspired by Urmila Matondkar’s character name Janhvi from the film and thus decided to named her elder daughter after the character.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor wrote a long note of all things that she had learnt during the quarantine. However, those notes were a revelation about her mother, Sridevi that had touched millions of hearts. In her long note, Janhvi Kapoor had written that she can still smell her mother and feel Sridevi's presence in her dressing room. She had also shared that she now knows that her father misses her and that Khushi Kapoor is definitely the cooler sister. Here is her long-note to take a look at -

Reportedly, Sridevi had never wanted Janhvi to become a part of the film industry. Sridevi had once shared in an interview with Mid-Day that she wasn't initially in favour of Janhvi Kapoor joining the industry as she had wished to see her get married. However, she also added that in the end, Janhvi’s happiness had mattered more, and if she does well as an actor, she would be a proud mother.

