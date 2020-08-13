Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Lesser Known Facts About The Late Actor

August 13 marks Sridevi's birth anniversary. On this day, here's taking a looking back at some interesting facts from the late actor's life. Read here to know more about it.

Sridevi's birth anniversary: Trivia

First time in Bollywood

It is widely regarded that Sridevi's debut in the Hindi film industry was a film titled Julie. But this is not the case she had made her debut in Ashok Kumar and Vijaylalitha starrer 1972 film Raani Mera Naam. In this film, she was seen as a child actor. This film has a remake of the Telugu film Rowdy Rani. This film was remembered for the music given by RD Burman.

The queen of double roles

Sridevi has one of the highest numbers of double roles for any Bollywood actress. She has done seven double role films. The films where she was seen in a double role are Guru, Naaka-Bandi, Chaalbaaz, Banjaran, Khuda Gawah, Lamhe, Gurudev and a few other shelved projects.

She was the original Jumma-Chumma girl

Ramesh Sippy had announced a big film in the mid-80s where Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi would have been seen together. In this film, both the actors were going to be seen in double roles. The film had a big launch event in Mumbai. At the event, Laxmikant Pyarelal released a special song that was titled Jumma Chumma De De which was going to be used in this film. But the film got shelved and later Romesh Sharma requested Sippy for the song for his film Hum.

The odd super-star couple

The superstars of the 80s where Sridevi & Amitabh Bachchan. But they were rarely seen together in any films. They both were only seen together in three films which were Inquilaab, Akhiri Rasta & Khuda Gawaah. After these films, the duo was seen together decades later when Sridevi made her comeback with 2014s English Vinglish. Amitabh was seen in a special cameo appearance in the film. Amitabh is 21 years elder to Sridevi and both the stars had started their career around the same time in the late 60s.

The films that didn’t happen

Sridevi was offered films like Rangeela, Baaghbaan, Baazigar & Mohabbatein in the first place she had refused to do the roles. However, after the sad demise of Divya Bharti, Sridevi had stepped in her shoes to complete the film Laadla. She even refused Steven Spielberg’s hit film Jurassic Park.

