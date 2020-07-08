Boney Kapoor Reminisces 'how Time Flies' As Late Sridevi's Last Film MOM Completes 3 Years

Late megastar Sridevi's last film at the silver screens, MOM completed 3 years yesterday, as the film hit the box office on July 7, 2017. On this special occasion, husband Boney Kapoor paid tribute to his late wife who was deemed as Bollywood's 'First female superstar' as she starred in 300 Indian films. Sharing the posters of the film, Kapoor penned a heartwarming note on Twitter and expressed that his wife's 'National-Award winning performance' will always be remembered.

Late Sridevi's last film 'MOM' completes three years

July 7 will always be special legendary actor Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, who produced her last film MOM. Today marked MOM's three successful years at the box office, prompting a heartfelt note by Kapoor on Twitter. The producer was all-praise about the late legend's commendable performance in 2017's crime thriller, which made it a memorable film of all times.

He also acknowledged the 'hard work' and 'stellar performance' by each of the cast members of the film including Akshay Khanna, Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, along with the director of the film, Ravi Udyawar. Sharing two posters of MOM on his Twitter handle, Boney Kapoor wrote,

How time flies.....it’s 3 years since the release of Mom. Will always be remembered for the National award winning performance of @SrideviBKapoor. And the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work #AkshayKhanna @Nawazuddin_S @Iamsajalali @adnanactor @raviudyawar pic.twitter.com/kgoMPQen03 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 7, 2020

Soon after that, Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging platform with their thoughts about the film and for paying a tribute to the late actor, making the hashtag '#3YearsofMOM' trend on Twitter. For her outstanding performance in MOM, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with the National Award for Best Actress, in 2018, which marks the veteran actor's first-ever National Award. The Ravi Udyawar directorial not only garnered positive response from the masses and film critics but also minted over ₹100 crores at the box office and went on to become a blockbuster film.

MOM also marked Sridevi's 300th film and her final film as a lead actor before her tragic death on February 24, 2018. However, her last on-screen appearance was in 2018's romantic comedy-drama, Zero. She had a cameo in the Anand L. Rai directorial and the late legend starred as herself in Zero. Her portions in the film were shot before her untimely death in the same year.

(Image credit: Sridevi Instagram and Boney Kapoor Twitter)

