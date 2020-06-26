Did You Know Sridevi Was Against The Idea Of Janhvi Kapoor Getting Into Films?

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the rising stars in the industry. Despite having done a couple of films, the star kid has a massive fan following. She made a huge impact after her first film Dhadak which was loved by the audience. Since then, Janhvi Kapoor has gone on to do a few films and has received tremendous praise overall. However, her mother, the late Sridevi, did not want her to pursue a career in acting.

Janhvi Kapoor was not going to be an actor because of her mom Sridevi

The veteran actor had been part of the industry for a long time. She was loved for her work and was even praised for some of her iconic roles. However, Sridevi did not want Janhvi Kapoor to pursue acting as a career as she felt Janhvi was too naïve for the industry.

In an interview with a news portal, Janhvi Kapoor remembered the time when her mother would not let her get into films. She said that it took a lot of convincing to let her mom agree to allow her to do films. Janhvi Kapoor further added in the interview that Sridevi told her to reconsider her decision about acting and was thus not very keen on letting her into the industry.

However, the star kid managed to convince her mother after several tries as she claimed, according to a news portal. Janhvi mentioned that it wasn’t easy to get her mom on-board with the idea of her doing films. Janhvi Kapoor believes that her mom thought that she had worked hard enough to give her children an easy life and hence this too was another reason she did not want her to work in the industry, according to a news portal.

However, Janhvi Kapoor was quite keen on getting herself into the industry and did so eventually with her first film Dhadak. She also recalled when her parents told her that acting isn’t just looking pretty all the time and reading lines from scripts. Janhvi admitted that she agreed to what they said and was ready for the challenges that would lie ahead of her.

Janhvi Kapoor further continued by saying that her parents have given her a wonderful life and she believes she has been sheltered in a way. According to Janhvi, acting is an outlet that lets her explore different lives and unravel several emotions and hence the actor was very keen to get into acting and thus got into this profession.

