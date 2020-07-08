Sridevi's Film 'Mom' Completes 3 Years; Netizens Trend The Hashtag '3 Years Of Mom'

Sridevi's film Mom completed 3 years and netizens are celebrating the thriller film online. Even the late actor's husband tweeted out in reference to the wonderful movie. Check out details regarding the movie and a few of netizen's tweets celebrating the film.

Many people took to Twitter to praise the movie Mom which completed 3 years recently. They made the hashtag - 3 Years Of Mom trend on Twitter. Boney Kapoor also tweeted out to remember the movie. He wrote - How time flies.....it’s 3 years since the release of Mom. Will always be remembered for the National award-winning performance of (Sridevi Kapoor) And the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work (#) Akshay Khanna and tagged all the actors. Check out his tweet:

How time flies.....it’s 3 years since the release of Mom. Will always be remembered for the National award winning performance of @SrideviBKapoor. And the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work #AkshayKhanna @Nawazuddin_S @Iamsajalali @adnanactor @raviudyawar pic.twitter.com/kgoMPQen03 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 7, 2020

Many other Twitter users took to the platform to point out that Mom was a very well directed film and that Sridevi nailed her acting in the film. One Twitter user wrote - ( #)Sridevi’s last and one of the best films completes 3yrs today. Her performance was magnificent n worth remembering. They say time heals many wounds but Sriji's demise has become the defining sadness of my life, while another said - (#) 3YearsOfMom .... (#) 7thJuly. (#) Mom released today in 2017. Undoudtedly One of best film of this decade with stealler perfromances from (actors tags) mam’s performance took it to another level. Truely a megastar ...

Check out the tweets:

#Sridevi’s last and one of the best films completes 3yrs today. Her performance was magnificent n worth remembering. They say time heals many wounds but Sriji's demise has become the defining sadness of my life#3YearsOfMom #ProudSridevians @raviudyawar @Nawazuddin_S @BoneyKapoor pic.twitter.com/zxsIZP6CuS — Deepa Bhatia (@_chipswithdips) July 7, 2020

#3YearsofMOM ✌ Itching to watch this on the Big screen again. Fast pace, racy, awesome BGM, iconic dialogues, crisp, great teamwork on & off the cam etc. Richly deserved National Award for Superstar Actor #Sridevi 🙏#SrideviLivesForever #SrideviIsImmortal #SrideviForever pic.twitter.com/hOOsgXT2yl — Kaushik LAMHE Bhowmik (@kaushiksbhowmik) July 7, 2020

Sridevi and Sajal in mom were brilliant.A great duo for a heartbreaking and powerful movie.#3YearsOfMom — far wookie (@highonchai_) July 7, 2020

Mom is a 2017 thiller-crime movie that features the late actor Sridevi opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Sajal Ali. The movie is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain. The music of the movie is composed and produced by A. R. Rahman. Mom marked Sridevi's 300th and final movie appearance.

The plot of the movie revolves around a mother, played by Sridevi, who becomes a vigilante in order to avenge her daughter who has been raped by two spoiled rich boys. She takes the help of a detective to teach the boys a lesson. The movie was very well received by the audiences as well as by critics and reportedly earned almost 15 crores on the first day of its release domestically.

