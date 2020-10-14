SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Back On Social Media, Cites Security Glitch For Deactivation

Shweta Singh Kirti has marked herself present on Twitter after her social media accounts had been temporarily deactivated on Wednesday. She wrote in her tweet that she had faced security issues with her Twitter and Instagram accounts due to which she had to deactivate them.

Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 14, 2020

Shweta Singh had been active on social media at the forefront of the campaign for justice in her brother Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been promoting as well as acknowledging the efforts of fans and followers of Sushant Singh Rajput across the globe in seeking justice for the late actor. Shweta's absence from social media on Wednesday made an impact on those fighting for the late actor as she has been the first 'warrior' for Sushant.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the investigation of the late actor's death has begun in Mumbai and Delhi by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). No conclusive reports have been announced by any of the central agencies yet even though there have been unofficial, seemingly malicious, and selective leaks in the past few days. As part of their probe, CBI had consulted a panel of forensic experts at AIIMS, New Delhi to corroborate evidence from Sushant's post-mortem, which had been otherwise conducted on the day of his death at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital in an allegedly hurried and truncated manner.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

