'Bulbbul' Receiving Mixed Reactions From The Audience; Called 'predictable Yet Intriguing'

Latest horror film Bulbbul released on the OTT platform Netflix on June 24, 2020. People have been eagerly waiting for this film as the trailer had created quite some anticipation through visuals and intriguing storyline. Bulbbul has been receiving mixed reviews from people who have watched the film already. Here is a look at the elements of the film that are keeping the audience divided on social media.

Bulbbul receives mixed reactions from netizens

Bulbbul is a much-anticipated horror film which recently released on Netflix. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young girl who is married off at a very young age, only to realize on her first night of marriage that she actually got married to a man who is much older than her.

The story combines thrill and horror and tries to bring to life the tale of a witch who is preying on certain kind of people. According to the various reviews coming in from the audience, the film is worth a watch but might not meet the expectations that it has set through its intriguing trailer.

A few people are of the stance that Bulbbul is a visual treat but the story does not fall in place. A section of the Twitter audience also found the development of its story quite predictable, killing the thrill element which was supposed to be a key factor. A few viewers have also spoken highly of the film since they find the story unique and the folklore kind of representation interesting while the music by Amit Trivedi also hits the right chords. Have a look at the reactions of the viewers on Twitter here.

Watching #Bulbbul ..It starts with the mesmerizing soundtrack..watching it for the next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/zfdSoyE3M2 — Anirudh (@Mark74205554) June 24, 2020

Also applaud to @AnushkaSharma, #KarneshSharma, @OfficialCSFilms for backing such projects (they do seem to have an inclination towards supernatural/ thriller genre). Overall, do give #Bulbbul a watch but only at night, so that it scares you 😅#NetflixIndia #Bulbul — sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) June 24, 2020

After the blunder that was Betaal... I don't think #Bulbbul is any different — Mahendra Singh Brownlee (@MKBQHD) June 24, 2020

So is Netflix India's dry spell with originals ending or what? #Bulbbul — कथा Katha (@Femmestan1) June 24, 2020

#Bulbbul is a lovely story told with great precision and beauty. And such a unique tale on the whole chudail legend. — bedika (@rbedika) June 24, 2020

About Bulbbul

Bulbbul is an intriguing horror film which has been written and directed by Anvita Dutt. The plot of the film is based on a haunted haveli and how the events affect the lives of the people. It stars actors like Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, and Avinash Tiwary, amongst other talented artists. Bulbbul has been produced by actor Anushka Sharma under her banner, Clean Slate Films. Since the previous horror films from this banner have worked well with the audiences, expectations from this piece also remain to be high.

