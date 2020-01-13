'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers & Movierulz

Yet again, Tamilrockers are on the move. They have leaked another movie on the internet surprising users. This time it is the Telugu movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. One of the most notorious websites which reportedly distribute copyright material, Tamilrockers piracy website allows the user to download various HD and dubbed movies online. Tamilrockers allows its visitors to download anything with the help of torrent files. Other piracy websites include Movierulz and Filmywap.

The makers and creators of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo are expected to suffer great damage because of Tamilrocker’s activities. Previously, this piracy website has also leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of these are Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan, Pagalpanti and more recently, Star Wars Rise of Skywalker.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Movie Download - Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was slated to release on January 12. However, because of these piracy websites, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is leaked online before its actual silver screen release. Although the movie has received appreciation from critics and audiences alike, the movie’s box office collection has been majorly affected. Previously, Udta Punjab was another such film which had created an uproar for being leaked online days before its actual release date.

Also Read: Tamilrockers Leaks 'Hero' Online Prior To Its Official Onscreen Release; See Details

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been fighting to curb down the piracy wave in India. However, their efforts are barely bearing any fruit as piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Movierulz have made their efforts futile. New sites are emerging almost every day.

Also Read: Tamilrockers Leaks Dabangg 3 Online, Box Office Collection To Take A Hit?

More about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a Telugu movie that released on the silver screens on January 12, 2020. The movie is an action-drama whose story revolves around billionaire Jayaram and his car driver, Murali Sharma both of whom beget sons at the same time but due to some circumstances, they exchange their children. The cast of the movie includes Allu Arjun, Nivetha Pethuraj, Pooja hedge and Tabu. It is directed by Trivikram and co-produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind under their respective banners.

DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Also Read: Software Sudheer Movie Download; Leaked By Tamilrockers And Movierulz

Also Read: TamilRockers Leaks Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Online; See Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.