Dance Plus 5 Written Update: Remo D'Souza Gets Emotional With Team Punit's Performance

In the latest episode of Dance+ 5, the top 10 contestants have been chosen among all. From innovatively using dangerous props to performing their best acts, the participants have left no stone unturned to maintain the perfection of their performances. Dance+ 5’s this episode was also star-studded with the presence of Queen actor Kangana Ranaut and Punjabi pop-singer Jassie Gill who came to promote their upcoming movie. Here’s the written update for the January 18 episode of the ace dance reality show.

Remo D’Souza got emotional

Team Punit’s Sanchita and Shubrato showcased an incredible performance. They tapped their feet on Sonu Nigam’s popular 90s song Deewana Tera. It is a rarely known fact that this song was also choreographer Remo D’Souza’s big break after a long journey of struggle. Therefore, he became nostalgic after watching their mesmerizing dance act. Captain Punit did not shy away from asking him to dance with Sanchita on the same song.

Team Karishma rendered an emotional act

From Team Karishma, Deepika and Rupesh stunned everyone with their performance. The duo posed as an elderly couple. The old man was on his death bed and the couple wondered how both of them had to help each other through every thick and thin. The performance made the judges and the audience teary-eyed. Remo D’Souza could not step back from giving them whole 20 points. Deepika and Rupesh also garnered golden cross from him, besides showers of praises.

On the other hand, Tron Brothers paid tribute to their dear friend Rupesh with their performance. They took people on the journey of their friendship and how Rupesh lent support during difficult times. Tron Brothers explained true friendship with their touching dance performance. Due to which, Rupesh was left watery-eyed.

Later on, Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill entered to promote Panga. After this, Rupesh Bane from Team Dharmesh performed on another Sonu Nigam’s number. He swayed the judges with his dance act and earned a total of 20.

Ream Suresh’s Monark Tiwari was no less with his performance. His electrifying dance on Daler Mehndi’s song earned him a perfect 20 and a golden cross from Remo D’Souza. Later on, Nrityakala Kendra garnered applause for immersing in the Indi-Pop theme. At last, Team Dharmesh’s Janam and Team Suresh’s The Ace excelled in Dance Battle, with The Ace getting 10 bonus points from Remo D’Souza. On the other side, between Team Punit’s Bheem and Team Karishma’s Candy Bots, Remo D'Souza chose the latter one.

