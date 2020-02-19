Ranveer Singh Slays In These Quirky Red Outfits; See Pics

Ranveer Singh is one of the best and highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. He was last seen in Gully Boy, along with Alia Bhatt and won a Filmfare award for the same. He has won millions of hearts with his acting skills in several movies like Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and more.

Not just acting but he also stole millions of hearts by his unique and quirky fashion sense. He is always seen wearing quirky clothes which no one can really expect anyone to wear. But Ranveer Singh manages to carry off these outfits effortlessly. The way Ranveer carries the colour red is something not many can pull off. If you want proof, check out the below pictures of the actor-

Ranveer Singh's best red outfits

Ranveer Singh’s one of the quirkiest outfits and one of the best outfits is this red hoodie-dress. Not many can pull off this outfit, but he looks most comfortable as he struts in it and poses for paps.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Posts Picture Of His 'Little Lady' & 'Black Lady' Posing Together

In this pick, he is seen wearing a three-piece red suit. He paired the suit with a green tie and striped shirt. He is also wearing a red beret, sunglasses. Along with all this, you will see him posing with a walking stick in the below picture:

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Quirkiest Sunglasses That You Must Check Out

Here he is seen wearing red latex pants and a black t-shirt. He paired the pant and shirt with stylish sneakers. Ranveer finished his look with the edgy neon shoulder bag.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Had A "Good Day At The Office" As Gully Boy Rules Awards Night, Watch Video

Also read: Deepika Padukone's Look For Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 Revealed Online, See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.