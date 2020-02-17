Ranveer Singh Posts Picture Of His 'Little Lady' & 'Black Lady' Posing Together

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never shy away from showing their love on social media. Married for a year now, the two actors relationship seems as strong as ever. Recently this Bollywood power couple had also gone on a vacation. Besides their vacation pictures, what caught the attention of their followers is a lovely post of Ranveer Singh for his lady love, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone poses with Ranveer Singh's 'Black Lady'

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer Singh had posted a cute picture of his wife, Deepika Padukone. The latter is seen gleefully snuggled up in bed. She is holding one of the most coveted awards of the Indian film industry, nicknamed 'The Black Lady'.

While Deepika looked adorable in the picture, what is more, adorable is Ranveer's caption to the picture. He wrote, "When my Little lady met my Black lady 💕 🧿". The caption and the picture are no doubt melting hearts everywhere as fans are going crazy over it.

Fan's reaction to Ranveer Singh's photo

In other news, Ranveer Singh is bagging all the awards this year for his performance in Gully Boy. The movie had already made headlines when it was released on the silver screen last year in February. The movie Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles of Dharavi residents who dream big. This blockbuster has been directed by Zoya Akhtar.

