Subhash Ghai Is Called The 'Showman' Of Bollywood For THESE Reasons

Veteran filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday, January 24th, 2021. Several celebrities from the industry and his fans poured in wishes on his birthday. Over the years, the filmmaker has made outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Born in Nagpur in the year 1945, the filmmaker graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. He’s proclaimed as 'Showman' because of his notable works in the industry.

Why was Subhash Ghai's nickname 'Showman'?

Subhash Ghai won several prestigious awards like the National Film Award, IIFA Award for outstanding contributions to Indian Cinema and several other awards for his work. Before starting to work behind the camera, the maestro had worked in front of the lens too. As reported by ANI, during an interview, Subhash Ghai recalled how he grabbed his first role after participating in a contest along with actors Rajesh Khanna and Dheeraj Kumar.

Subhash Ghai made his debut in Bollywood with a small role in the 1967 film Taqdeer. He also starred in Rajesh Khanna’s film Aradhana and played a lead role in Umang (1970) and Gumraah (1976). Subhash Ghai tasted success by helming movies like Vishwanath, Maeri, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Black& White.

Subhash Ghai also introduced actors Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in one frame in the 1991 iconic film, Saudagar. He also won a Filmfare Best Director Award for the hit film. He directed the romantic film Pardes starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary in the lead role. His collaboration with actor Dilip Kumar during the 1980s and the 1990s was the outcome of several Bollywood films like Vidhaata and Karma.

In the year 1983, Subhash Ghai launched Jackie Shroff in an action flick Hero. He also established Anil Kapoor’s rising career in 1985 with the film Meri Jung. In the name of his wife Mukta Ghai, Subhash Ghai started a production company in 1982 and launched many stars. He is also the founder of Whistling Woods International film and Media institution in Mumbai. Subhash Ghai announced at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2018 that he will be co-producing a biopic on Osho Rajneesh.

