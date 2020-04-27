Subhash Ghai Opens Up About Original 'Khalnayak' Cast And Its Possible Sequel

Subhash Ghai plans to remake his debut film and has a sequel planned for Khalnayak. The famed director and producer recently opened up about his quarantine routine and how it has helped him to come up with two scripts. Read on to know more about his original cast plan for Khalnayak:

Subhash Ghai reveals original Khalnayak cast

Reports state that Subhash Ghai recently talked about two of his films and his quarantine activities that have led to the creation of two scripts. Talking about his 1993 film, Ghai said that it was supposed to be a Hollywood film and Omar Sharif and Ashok Amritraj were supposed to co-produce it, but he was not comfortable with the language so he decided to make it a small art-house film. It was supposed to feature Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie, and Nana Patekar. But the film ended up being a ‘masala film’ and had some great songs.

Talking about his quarantine schedule, he said that he talks to his students from his acting school for hours, then turns to watch films and shows. He also works on scripts for at least three hours a day. He then stated that for the last six to seven months they have been creating content. He has two scripts ready, which will contain a sequel to Khalnayak and a remake of his first film titled Kalicharan. Subhash Ghai has not revealed the cast details of these two films yet but fans are all geared up for the release of these two films in the theatres.

