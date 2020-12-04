Jackie Shroff Shares Dev Anand's Quote, Remembers Late Actor On Death Anniversary

On December 4, 2020, actor Jackie Shroff posted a picture of late actor Dev Anand’s silhouette on his official Instagram handle. In the silhouetted image, the background showed saffron skies of sunrise, and a quote was attached in Devanagari script, which read “Aur de jaate hain yaadein tanhaai mein tadpaane ko”. The quote was from the lyrics of Dev Anand’s song Jeevan Ke Safar Me Raahi, sung by late singer Kishore Kumar.

In the fond memory of his spiritual Guru and idol Dev Anand, actor Jackie Shroff added a minimalistic caption with only two emojis: a star and joined hands. The post got a lot of 'heart' reactions from both Jackie Shroff's fans and those of Dev Anand. Jackie Shroff posted the quote from his idol on the account of December 4 being his death anniversary.

The picture of the quote from Dev Anand’s song that Jackie Shroff shared directly translates to “And they leave behind memories to torment in solitude”. Fans acknowledged the love that the actor had for his idol and posted heartwarming comments for both. They praised the late actor, calling him “the most handsome and charismatic star to grace the Indian screen". They also shared love for Jackie through comments like “big fan,” “lots of love,” and “love you”.

Jackie Shroff and Dev Anand

According to BollywoodHungama.com, Jackie Shroff admitted he was Dev Anand’s hero-worshipper. He recounted the event where he was initially selected to play as the second lead in Swami Dada. However, Mithun Chakraborty was selected for the role later, and Jackie could only get to be a henchman for Shakti Kapoor in the movie. Even then, he could not say ‘No’ to his idol, and eventually played the role where he had to just stand behind Shakti Kapoor quietly throughout the movie.

Jackie Shroff on the work front

Jackie Shroff would be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s movie Sooryavanshi that would be released in August 2021. Other movies of his that are scheduled to be released next year are Agni Varsham, Mumbai Saga, Firrkie and so on. Rumour mills also have that he has an upcoming project with Anil Kapoor.

