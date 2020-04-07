'Stars Are Making Donations But People Are Still Going Hungry,' Says B-town Makeup Artist

Recently, Bollywood makeup artist Subhash Singh revealed that celebs are making donations but yet people are going hungry. In a recent interview to a news portal, Subhash Singh revealed how he spends his days during the quarantine. He said that he and his family stay up till late watching movies. And when he wakes up, the first thing he does is to arrange food for 40 strays in his area.

Subhash Singh also went on to reveal that he was among the fortunate people who got paid as he was working on Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He also said that he has transferred some money via online transactions to those financially affected. He adding that he also has financial constraints as his mother recently came out of a coma so he has to bear all medical expenses.

Subhash Singh also revealed that he keeps himself busy throughout the day with running some household errands. He also goes on to dedicate a part of the day to reach out to his peers. He also said that a few of the senior hairdressers reached out to him and he discussed the issue with the association.

Subhash also revealed that he keeps hearing how big donations are being made by celebrities, but people are going hungry. He also went on to say that groupism is being practised. He also revealed that he got calls from Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla and Madhu Chopra, asking if he needs any sort of help. But went on to say that the current top actors have not called to check on them.

