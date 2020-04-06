Janhvi Kapoor- Khushi Kapoor & Other Bollywood Siblings Who Are Bonding Amid Lockdown

Bollywood siblings are having a fun time bonding with each other in this period of lockdown. From Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor to Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, celebs are having a great time with their siblings. Their social media posts are being loved by their followers. Check out the posts here.

Also Read | '9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal Light Up Versus Covid

COVID-19 lockdown sees sibling posts

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Posts Throwback Picture During Quarantine, Recalls 'experimental Haircut'

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal took to social media to share a video of himself singing and playing an instrument. Vicky Kaushal in the background can be easily spotted recording the video and praising his brother on his amazing skills. The two brothers seemed delighted to spend time with each other amid the lockdown scenario. Both Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal played and sang their heart out to pass the time in self-isolation.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Does Not Like Putting On Nail Paint; Here Are Exceptions

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have chosen painting as a way for them to pass time during the quarantine. The sisters enjoyed each other’s company in making paintings. Janhvi Kapoor shared her and Khushi Kapoor’s paintings on her social media and fans praised the young actor for her work.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Most Adorable Pics With Sister Shagun Pannu

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt have been indulging in various activities amid the lockdown. Recently, Alia baked a banana bread which made Shaheen extremely proud of her sister. Shaheen Bhatt shared Alia’s achievement on Instagram and mentioned she was proud of her.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Vacation Pictures With Younger Sister Shagun Pannu Are Hard To Miss

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif have begun cleaning and doing chores of their house as a way to pass their time in lockdown. The Kaif sisters jovially record each other and post the videos on social media where fans have a good laugh and praise the sisters for their adorable bond. In a recent video, Katrina Kaif can be seen cleaning the house with a broom as Isabelle sits comfortably and records her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.