Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari Feels Voice Being 'suppressed'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left all his fans and the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock, his fans took to social media and have been demanding CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case by trending the hashtag, #CBIEnquiryForSSR. Recently BJP MP Subramanian Swamy asked Lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari for his help in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari wrote a letter to Mumbai Police to seal Sushant Singh Rajput’s house till the end of the case. He also took to his twitter and shared the letter that he sent to Mumbai Police. However, the lawyer is now feeling that someone is trying to suppress his voice on twitter too.

Subramanian Swamy appointed lawyer on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

In his tweet, Ishkaran posted the pictures of his letter that he sent to Mumbai Police asking them to seal Sushant Singh Rajput’s house till the end of the case. In his tweet, he also revealed that the letter was dispatched back on July 15, 2020, but he did not receive any response from the Mumbai Police yet. The subject of his letter reads as 'Media reports that flat where mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput occurred is not strictly sealed. Request for preserving the crime scene by sealing it.' See the tweet here

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have sent a letter for strict sealing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat till end of case.



letter was dispatched on 15th July but due to pandemic impact has still not reached.



Posting it here as time is of essence. pic.twitter.com/JlZTxTlLNc — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

The lawyer feels someone is trying to suppress his voice

After he shared the tweet, he pointed out that there is something wrong with the number of retweets on his original tweet. He posted a series of tweets and shared some screenshots to back his claim that the number of retweets on his original tweet is decreasing. In one of the tweets, he said, “At 1.06 shows 7974! Earlier tweet show 8191!” and also posted a screenshot. In another tweet, Ishkaran said, “Unbelievable it was showing 8191 RTs & suddenly became less and 7900 RTs. Don’t try and suppress voice!” See the tweets by the lawyer appointed by Subramanian Swamy here.

At 1.06 shows 7974! Earlier tweet show 8191! pic.twitter.com/NM78AyLYx8 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

Unbelievable it was showing 8191 RTs & suddenly became less and 7900 RTs.



Don’t try and suppress voice! pic.twitter.com/d1Gkj2tK47 — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

Some funny games happening with number of Retweets. Have already tweeted proofs



It’s down to 10,900 Retweets now.



Again it’s done, I am pinning the underlining Tweet on my profile, all can see & RT it. https://t.co/z7PQfwYM9N — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. Police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. After his death fans have been demanding #CBIEnquiryForSSR on social media. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘girlfriend’ Rhea Chakraborty also took to her twitter and demanded a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Several other celebrities like Roopa Ganguly, Shekhar Kapur have also voiced their opinions in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Rhea Chakraborty's Twitter

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Roopa Ganguly's Twitter

Ayse honhaar bachhe ko aap logo ne chale Jane diya?

Yeh zameen, yeh aasmaan, yeh sitare , Aap logo ko maaf nehi karega, pic.twitter.com/yQyHMYKdcj — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) July 13, 2020

