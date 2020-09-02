Subramanian Swamy Deduces 'Motive 1' For Sushant's 'murder', Says 'second Is Political'

As the investigation continues in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has deduced the 'motive' behind the 'murder'. Highlighting that the late actor was too 'independent and talented' for the Bollywood cartel to ignore, Swamy stated that this was the primary motive to 'eliminate' Sushant. The Rajya Sabha MP also informed that there is another motive which is 'political' in nature, but he will reveal it later as he needs more research on it.

Motive 1 for murder of Sushant is now clear. He was too independent and too talented for the Bollywood cartel to ignore. They could not compete so eliminate him. Rest is Bollywood cinema type alibi. Motive 2 I will state later— it is political but I need more research — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 2, 2020

Sushant's death probe

Along with the CBI, the ED and NCB have also stepped in to probe multiple angles to the death case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, the actor's death was claimed to be a suicide, however, several reports hinted at a possible foul play ruling out the 'suicide angle'. Sushant's father had filed an FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR.

The CBI and ED have constantly summoned Rhea Chakraborty and her family in the case for repeated interrogations. On Friday Rhea was summoned for the first time by the CBI and was grilled for around ten hours. On Saturday, she has summoned again and was asked to carry all documents pertaining to her bank accounts, transaction details and property papers.

For the third time, Rhea was questioned over her financial details, deletion of hard drive data, and statements of other accused at the DRDO guesthouse by the CBI for over 10 hours. The key-accused and her brother were again grilled on Monday for more than 9 hours. The NCB is also probing a drug angle in the case with Rhea's brother Showik reported to have links with a drug peddler.

