Sushant's Sisters Meet Lawyer Vikas Singh; Big Revelation Likely At 7pm Press Conference

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, three sisters of the late actor met the family's lawyer Vikas Singh and a big revelation is likely, sources said. It is also reported that Vikas Singh will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 7 pm on the ongoing probe into the actor's death where an important statement will be made.

Speaking to ANI, Varun Singh, who is the briefing lawyer in the case, apprised about the press conference, asserting that the conference will bring clarity about the family's stance.

"To dispel rumors and bring some clarity about the family's stance and their case, Mr. Singh (lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father) will address media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it," said Varun Singh.

This development also comes after prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has made a series of allegations against the family of Sushant Singh Rajput and slandered him in relation to drugs while giving herself a completely clean chit.

To dispel rumours & bring some clarity about the family's stance & their case, Mr Singh (lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father) will address media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it: Varun Singh, Briefing lawyer, in the case pic.twitter.com/XblCEoHwOy — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB gets Showik's call records; Neeraj & Keshav with CBI

READ: In Sushant case, NCB issues statement on drug probe so far; busts Bandra dealer with cash

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Crucially, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Republic TV's own newsbreaks have soundly challenged the suicide theory in the case, and also brought out deep inconsistencies and incongruencies in the accounts of the key players involved.

READ: Sushant's sister Shweta shares unseen pictures of the late actor, says, 'Miss you bhai'

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares actor's talent 'less than 1% of population' can ace

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.