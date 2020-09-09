Subramanian Swamy Has A Message For Kangana Ranaut As Shiv Sena-led BMC Razes Her Office

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, September 9, has asked Actor Kangana Ranaut 'to keep the faith' amid the Shiv Sena-run BMC destroying her office with minimal warning even as she was enroute the city from Chandigarh.

Extending support to Kangana in her struggle the BJP leader said via his tweet "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle". Swamy's support for Kangana comes at the time when the BMC officials broke open the lock of Kangana's Manikarnika Films office in Bandra to demolish it. The BMC personnel entered the property with different demolition equipment to destroy the property, including a JCB machine. Subramanian Swamy has backed and offered his legal services to Kangana Ranaut on numerous occasions over the course of her outspokenness since Sushant's death.

Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Swamy Schools Uddhav Govt

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha MP had slammed the Maharashtra government for filing a complaint against Kangana that sought an FIR under 'charges of sedition'. He questioned the Maharashtra Government "on what basis does it want Kangana to be booked on the charge of Sedition?''

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena's IT cell filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut seeking an FIR under 'charges of sedition' for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sena’s Thane legislator Pratap Sarnaik also called for a case of sedition to be registered against Ranaut.

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy further asked, "Which sections of which act has been invoked.?" Then, he said that according to his knowledge, "the only section is of IPC 124A which is wholly inapplicable to Kangana for whatever she has done or spoken."

On what basis does Maharashtra Governments wants Kangana to be booked on charge of Sedition? Which Sections of which Act has been invoked. According to my knowledge the only Section is of IPC 124A which is wholly inapplicable to Kangana for whatever she has done or spoken. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 8, 2020

BMC Enters Kangana's Office With Demolition Notice

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a 'stop work' notice outside actor Kangana Ranaut's office, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises.

BMC had on Tuesday given a 24-hour ultimatum to the actor directing her to produce permission for the building construction. Now the BMC notice says that Kangana has failed to produce permission and that the municipal body has turned down her request for 7 days' time. It further states that the structure will be demolished at the 'risk, cost and consequence' of Kangana Ranaut.

Responding to the same, Kangana Ranaut who will arrive in Mumbai soon said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.' She said that she has promised to give blood to Maharashtra pride and 'Maha government and their goons' cannot harm her spirit.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

A verbal feud broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban', in response to Shiv Sena's attacks on her. Kangana has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

