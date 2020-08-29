Subramanian Swamy Ridicules 'media Trial' Howls In Sushant Case, Says 'audience Is Judge'

Defending the extensive media coverage into Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death case, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said on Saturday that it is not a ‘media trial’ but a debate in which both sides are invited for argument.

Swamy further said, if the representatives of accused Rhea Chakraborty do not know how to argue but only shout, then it is not the media’s fault. Ridiculing people who have criticised ‘media trial’ in Sushant’s case, the BJP leader said, ‘audience is the judge.’

Media trial howls in Sushant Singh Rajput murder matter are ridiculous. It is not a trial but a debate in which both sides are invited. If the accused’s representatives don’t know how to argue but only to shout, it is not media’s fault. Audience is the judge. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 29, 2020

Rhea makes an angry gesture at media

Criticism against Indian media covering Bollywood actor Sushant’s death case arose after Rhea Chakraborty’s car was heavily surrounded by journalists on her way to the CBI office for interrogation on Friday.

The key accused in Sushant’s case was en-route to the CBI's DRDO Guesthouse when she made an angry gesture at media persons from her car while entering the compound. As journalists approached Rhea’s car window, she swung her elbow at the reporter from inside, refusing to answer any questions.

After leaving the DRDO guest house Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, visited Santacruz Police Station to file a complaint about 'media hounding'. They were later escorted by the Mumbai Police to their residence from there. Rhea, who appeared before the CBI for the first time on Friday, has been summoned again, according to the sources.

Press Council of India slams media channels

Following the incident, media watchdog Press Council of India (PCI) issued an advisory directing the media to observe the norms of journalistic conduct while covering Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The PCI said that media channels should refrain from conducting their own parallel trial or foretell the decision during the investigation.

“The council has noted with distress that coverage of the alleged suicide by a film actor by many media outlets is in violation of the norms of journalistic conduct and, therefore, advises the media to adhere to the norms…” the advisory said.

