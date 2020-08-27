Sushant Case: PIL In Bombay HC Seeks Stay On Media Reportage; Claims May Hamper CBI Probe

In an attempt to suppress the reportage in the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on all sorts of reporting claiming that it might 'hamper' the CBI probe in the case. The petition filed by three activists from Mumbai have urged the HC to direct all media channels - both print and electronic - to call off the 'Parallel Investigation' in all aspects. The late Bollywood actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14 and has become a case of national interest with several inconsistencies being brought to light by the media.

Citing Sahara India Real Estate Corpn v SEBI [2012] as a precedent in the plea, the petitioners claimed, "It is respectfully submitted that the actions of the Media in sensationalizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death is not only adversely impacting the ongoing investigation by the CBI, but is also in the teeth of the 'doctrine of postponement' propounded by a Constitution Bench of the Hon'be Supreme Court in Sahara India Real Estate Corpn v SEBI [2012]."

'Toe to Lakshman Rekha'

The petitioners have also called for a 'Lakshman Rekha' to be drawn by the media to avoid prejudicing the independent investigation by the CBI.

"It is submitted that the media trial in the death of the Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is posing real and substantial risk of prejudice to the proper administration of justice, much less, the criminal justice system, or to the fairness of trial and such neutralizing device [balance act] would not be unreasonable restriction and on the contrary would fall within the proper constitutional framework," the PIL read.

Republic leads investigation

Republic Media Network has been leading the battle to unearth the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. Pushing for an independent CBI inquiry to shedding light upon the several inconsistencies in the case, including Mumbai Police's haphazard probe, Republic's timely investigation and coverage has propelled the clarion call for justice. Republic's #CBIForSSR petition garnered over 1 million signatories within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a three-member NCB team from Delhi reached Mumbai on Thursday to probe the narcotics angle in the case. Key-accused Rhea Chakraborty's father was also quizzed by the ED, which is investigating the money laundering angle, on Thursday. Sources reported that officials from the narcotics department were also present during his questioning. Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty was summoned by the CBI to appear before the investigating team on Thursday morning. He was asked to carry documents pertaining to the company in which he has been a director.