Subramanian Swamy Claims Stunning Reason Why Mumbai Police Hasn't Filed Sushant Case FIR

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Thursday claimed that an FIR had still not been filed in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe by the Mumbai police as the doctors were still awaiting his viscera report from the Forensic Department.

According to the senior leader, the required report hasn't yet been handed to the doctors for their confirmation. Swamy also revealed that Sushant's post mortem report had been titled 'provisional' for the same reason since clarification from the Forensic Department was awaited.

Information regarding the report - whether final or provisional - had stated that Sushant had died due to asphyxia caused by hanging, ruling out foul play. However, at that time, the nail samples and stomach wash was still awaited. Hence, Dr Swamy's claim of provisional report is critical. Swamy's claim, if true, asks further questions about the Mumbai Police's probe, especially given that the FIR is still not filed 46 days since his death. The Bihar Police, meanwhile, has lodged an FIR based on a complaint by Sushant's father, in which Rhea Chakraborty is accused for abetting his suicide.

Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason : The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 31, 2020

“Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction,” Sushant's father's lawyer had said following filing of the FIR.

Swamy's 26-point evidence note

Subramanian Swamy who has been strongly advocating for a CBI probe into the death of the late actor had earlier released a 26-point evidence note on why he thinks Sushant could have been murdered. The list contains evidence like: "SSR's nonexistence on social media, various marks on body, anti-depressant found in room, location & length of ligature mark, no froth from the mouth, no tongue protrusion, cloth hanging from fan, no small table, furniture found inside, body language of closest friends, no suicide notes, SSR changed his sim cards, etc. Among the aforementioned list, only two pieces of evidence that supported the suicide theory are anti-depressants found in room and SSR's non-existence on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. However, the public's demand for a thorough investigation of Sushant's demise has gained momentum, as multiple angles emerge in the case along with some big names.

