Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Terms 'blasphemy Charges' Levelled On Raveena, Farah Correct

Amid the legal trouble for Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh, despite their apology for comments on a show, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said ‘blasphemy charges’ on the trio were correct. The actor said that she was ‘shocked’ when she saw the video. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star that there was no reason to talk about any religion ‘vulgarly & crudely’, something she said they did it for ‘cheap laughs and TRPs.’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently posted a video where she expressed her displeasure over the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly threatening to boycott Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak after she visited the JNU over the attack at the university. A Twitter user, however, wrote to her that none of the Bollywood stars had spoken up for Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan, and Bharti Singh when they were issued notices for ‘blasphemy’. The netizen also asked why should the movies of those who ‘ridicule’ her religion be watched.

That’s when Suchitra pointed out that the charges against Raveena, Farah, and Bharti were justified.

I found the blasphemy charges correct. There is no reason to talk about religion or anything at all so vulgarly & crudely just to get some cheap laughs & TRP.s I was shocked when I saw that video https://t.co/IVEkKrbWTD — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 8, 2020

For the unversed, the trio had mocked the word ‘Hallelujah’, a word meaning 'Praise the Lord' in Christian prayers, on the Farah-hosted Backbenchers. After the episode, there were multiple FIRs filed against them, most of them in Punjab. After the controversy, Raveena and Farah had met Cardinal Oswald Gracias, who ‘forgave them’, while Bharti also expressed her apology via a voice note.

To Err is human.. to Forgive Divine.. Thank you YOUR EMINENCE CARDINAL OSWALD GRACIOUS for meeting us n accepting our heartfelt apologies and putting this unfortunate matter to rest. Frm all of us thank you also @allwynsaldanha for making this happen. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/bkC8AIDZ2V — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) December 30, 2019

Despite their apology, another notice was served against the trio on Tuesday. A notice was posted at a factory owned by Bharti Singh while notices were to be sent to Raveena and Farah at their Mumbai residences as well.

Though the word ‘blasphemy’ is not used that often in India, as much as it is in Islamic countries, section 295 A, under which the cases registered against the trio, loosely translates to that. The law is against 'deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.'

