Suchitra Krishnamoorthi gets con call claiming she 'won a car', lodges police complaint

Numerous people have lost money to phishing scams over the years. Banks and police had come out with informational campaigns, urging people to not share their passwords, card PINs and personal information when asked on calls and emails. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently encountered such a scam, and approached the police after answering the call.

The actor took to Twitter to share that she had received a call from someone claiming to represent the e-commerce website Shopclues. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star said the person told her she had ‘won a car.’ She added that the ‘executive’ asked for her Aadhar card and bank details.

Suchitra, it seems, revealed the information, believing that they were from the courier, as they also had a list of the items she had recently purchased from the website. Sharing the screenshot of the number, she tagged Mumbai Police on her tweet.

@ShopClues i just rcvd a call from this number saying they r calling from #shopclues & i have won a car! & asking for my #Aadhaar & bank details. they also had a list of items i had bght on ur website so initially i thght it was courier so answrd call.pls take note @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/vqyfgypsgo — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 28, 2020

The Mumbai Police replied within two minutes, urging her to share the details of her complaint on another website.

Please share the details of your complaint here : https://t.co/de5iNXWud1 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 28, 2020

Later, the actor stated that the complaint had been registered and shared a screenshot of the message that read, “Your incident has been successfully stored. Our team will process and inform the respective agencies to help resolve your incident. However, we strongly recommend filing an FIR with your nearest police station.”

thank u @MumbaiPolice . that was super efficient & smooth. Have registered my complaint 🙏 https://t.co/vQbNzh5SH8 pic.twitter.com/YAuPnTctNo — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suchitra was last seen in John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. Her daughter Kaveri Kapur with ex-husband Shekhar Kapur, has also ventured into the spotlight as a singer, with celebrities appreciating her work.

