Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Case Against Shekhar Kapur, Demands Justice For Daughter

Actor and musician, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has filed a property case against her ex-husband Shekhar Kapur. Suchitra knocked the court's door in order to seek justice in a property case to protect her daughter's rights over it. The property which has been a bone of contention between the couple belongs to their daughter, Kaveri Kapur but is being used by another party.

As reported by a media portal, it has been revealed that Suchitra has filed a property case for the flat that is currently being rented out by Kabir Bedi and his wife. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur had tied the knot in the year 1997 but got divorced ten years later. Currently, Kaveri Kapur is in her teens.

Speaking to media, Suchitra said that her daughter is a teenager and she would not want to see her struggle during her formative years. She further said that she did not want to elaborate on the matter as it was too stressful for her.

Three years ago, in an interview, Suchitra had slammed Kabir Bedi and his wife Parveen for not moving out of her daughter’s flat. Responding to this, Kabir Bedi had claimed that he had a proper rent agreement for the flat he was residing in.

