Suchitra unhappy with Maha govt's website after failing to buy wine, says 'it's in pits'

One of the highlights of the lockdown relaxations has been re-opening of liquor stores in non-containment zones. The long queues that extended up to a few kilometres in various parts of the country had made headlines a few days ago. As a result, many of the liquor stores were ordered to be shut again, after chaos and violation of social distancing norms were witnessed in some places.

In Maharashtra, the government started online delivery of alcohol after the controversy of the opening of liquor shops. However, it seems those who stood in long queues then or those who failed to buy it over-the-counter still are finding it hard to buy alcohol. For the unversed, one needs to obtain a liquor permit to be able to have liquor delivered home.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was not pleased when she attempted to register for the permit on the government’s website. The actor took to Twitter to write that she had been trying to obtain the permit for three days, but was not able to fill out the application form on the website aaplesarkar.gov.in.

The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star termed it as the ‘most inefficient website’ as it was not accepting the documents and that the website starts ‘fluttering'. She quipped that it was ‘easier to go to the moon.”

Here's the tweet

Spent last 3 days trying to fill out an application on https://t.co/zqUVETQCL6 to buy myself a bottle of wine!!! Most inefficient website won't accept any documents uff. Whole website suddenly starts fluttering ! It's easier to go to the moon 🙄 #cmomaharashtra #maharashtragovt — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 24, 2020

In another tweet, she praised the government for the handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai, but said their website was in ‘pits.’ Suchitra added that not just her, many members of her housing society too were struggling to order one bottle of wine each.

#Mumbai has largest migrant & slum population in d world. Pandemic has been managed in best way possible by #MaharashtraGovt & kudos for that. Their website https://t.co/zqUVETz1mw is the pits tho. My whole society struggling with it to order 1 bottle of wine each 🙄🙄🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Suchitra had also made headlines recently for uninstalling the Swiggy app, in solidarity with the employees who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Be it sharing the Mumbai Police’s clarification on fake news, or helping businesses as they opened after the relaxations, she has been vocal about her thoughts on social media.

