Tina Turner Comes Out Of Retirement At 80, Releases Latest Song With Kygo; Watch

Tina Turner has made a comeback with Kygo for her latest collaboration and the 80-year-old singer has proved that there is no age limit when it comes to making music. Turner and Kygo have given their fans a remix of Turner’s song. It is a song from the 80s titled What’s Love Got to Do With It. Read on to know more about this song:

Tina Turner and Kygo’s new song released

Kygo and Tina Turner collaborated for a remix of Turner’s 1984 classic What’s Love Got To Do With It. The remix of this iconic song was released on July 16, 2020, on Kygo’s official YouTube channel called Kygo Music. The song has gone on to garner over 152 thousand likes. It has a total of 6,495,329 views since its premiere back in July 2020. Here is the song:

The official video of this new remix is directed by Sarah Bahbah. It features Laura Harrier and Charles Michael Davis as two lovers. Their relationship seems strong on the surface but it lacks an emotional bond. At the end of the video song, the girl decides to walk away from the relationship.

According to reports by The Rolling Stone Magazine, Kygo said that he could not be more excited to work with Tina Turner. He further added that What’s Love Got To Do With It is one of his all-time favourite songs. Thus, it was a very special moment for the artist to make another version of this song, he further added. Kygo then stated that he loves working with timeless classics.

He then said that while making a remake, it is challenging to preserve the 'real song' and add one’s own element into it but he is extremely happy about how the song has turned out to be. What’s Love Got to Do With It is produced by Virgin Soil Production Company. The cast of the music video includes Laura Harrier, Charles Michael, David George, Todd McLachlan, Ayanna Flemmings, and Michael London.

