After VIXX Member Hongbin Leaves The Band, K-pop Group Will Only Promote 5 Members

Korean musician Lee Hongbin of the VIXX group decided to leave the band. The news regarding the same was announced in a statement on August 7, 2020. Fans are sad over Lee Hongbin leaving the group.

Recently, Jellyfish Entertainment, the parent company of VIXX, said in a statement that they are sharing an official statement regarding VIXX member Hongbin. They added saying that they first express their sincere gratitude to fans who love VIXX a lot, and they are conveying sad news. They further wrote on August 7, Hongbin shared his intention to withdraw from VIXX. After careful discussion with the VIXX members and Hongbin, they are respecting his wishes and so it’s been decided that he will leave the group.

Jellyfish Entertainment further added that it is planned that VIXX will be promoted as a five-member group in the future. They also apologised to their fans for causing concern with this sudden news. They asked them to continue to love and support the VIXX members.

There were reports in February 2020 that revealed that during a Twitch live stream, Hongbin made some comments about other K-pop groups. After the comments erupted in backlash, both Jellyfish Entertainment and Hongbin apologised. A day ago, on 6 August 2020, the K-pop star returned to Twitch. VIXX will now promote with five members that is N, Leo, Ken, Ravi, and Hyuk, according to the statement.

Fans react

Fans went took the internet by storm with their tweets and messages on the artist’s leaving. They went on to express their sadness through their social media handles. Fans and netizens also went on to trend his name, Lee Hongbin on twitter. One of the users wrote, “It feels great to see him again on twitch today but I can't really control my tears when he started apologizing.” While the other one wrote, “I'm still sad over the fact that I won't be able to witness them having a comeback as 6???” Take a look at a few more comments below.

im still sad over the fact that i won't be able to witness them having a comeback as 6??? like listen to his lines and watch him dance with the other members? but seeing him now, happy and laughing, calms me a bit. i hope you are always happy, lee hongbin. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zpqtMto8zF — b 🌟 (@_lhongbin) August 7, 2020

Lets respect his decision, lets not make any rumour we dont know about. Lets support him as non-idol Lee Hongbin. If you dont like his decision, just leave him alone and dont throw hate at him. — 🌟🏝시쓔지 (@wantshik) August 7, 2020

Glad to see you after 5 months even we have to see you departed from your group. Thank you for explained to us, right after the announcement. I will always support you, Lee Hongbin 💕 pic.twitter.com/I0X53SGT85 — er (@slhyterin) August 7, 2020

