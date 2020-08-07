Lizzo Signs First-look Deal With Amazon Studios For Fresh Television Content

Popstar Lizzo has signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios for television. Under the deal, she will be working with Amazon Studios to develop fresh television projects that will premier exclusively on the studio's streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. The Grammy-winning musician said that she is excited about the new collaboration.

Also Read | Lizzo Celebrates Juneteenth In A Different Way, Urges Fans To 'give Back To Black'

Lizzo signs a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios

According to Variety, co-heads of television at Amazon Studios, Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders unveiled the news as part of the company's virtual TCA press tour. Lizzo said that she is excited to partner with the “amazing team” at Amazon. She thanked Jennnifer Salke and the rest of the team for making her dream come true. The artist mentioned that she cannot wait to get started and share her vision with the world.

Head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, also talked about the collaboration. She said that Lizzo is one of the most “exciting, creative, joyful artists” in the industry, and it is “such a pleasure” to announce this new deal with her. She added that the pop star has “such a unique perspective” and they are so excited to hear her ideas for fresh content that their Amazon Prime Video customers will surely love.

Also Read | Lizzo Opens Up About Anxiety Issues, Says Circular Breathing Help To Feel Better

Also Read | Lizzo Calls Out Vacation Rental Owner Who Forced Her & Her Friends To Leave 3 Days Early

Lizzo received eight nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards. It included Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You and Record of the Year for Truth Hurts. She won in three categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Her winnings are - Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jerome, and Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts. Till now, Lizzo’s music has reached more than four billion global streams.

Also Read | Lizzo Says 'we're All Winners' In Her Speech After Bagging Award At BET Awards 2020; Watch

Re-released as a radio single in 2019, Truth Hurts became a viral sleeper hit. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100, two years after its original release. The track has been certified as five-times platinum, while her Good as Hell single is at three-times platinum. Truth Hurts also became the longest-running number-one song by a solo female rap artist in history, staying at the top of the charts for seven weeks.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.