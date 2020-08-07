BTS Reveal DYNAMITE Filter For IG But Fans Spot Different Hair Colours Of The Members

BTS revealed the new filter that will be featured on Instagram. The seven-member band’s filter was created in collaboration with Columbia Records. The septet band showed off the filter through an Instagram story. While Suga teased fans with a short video, Jin, RM, Jimin preferred to show the filter through pictures. J-Hope, Jungkook and V showed different facial expressions with the filter. The filter is a multi-coloured halo around the head of the band members.

However, hawk-eyed fans were busy figuring out the hair colour of the members. As per the fan reactions, they were surprised to see the group member’s don different hair colours for DYNAMITE's release.

Fans obsessed with RM, Jimin and V's hairstyle

While Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook donned the original black hair, Jin’s hair was golden brown in the picture. However, the members V, RM, Jimin wore bucket hats and berets while recording the video and clicking the pictures. What shocked many fans is the silver hair colour of RM. He once donned a similar look for the group’s MV Boy With Luv. One fan exclaimed that the hair colour is making a come-back.

Jimin, on the other hand, has covered his hair with a beret and one fan believes that the hair colour is blonde. V, on the other hand, has completely hidden all strands of hair as per another fan. The hair colour discussions continued and several fans took a guess of what style the band will follow this time.

BTS' DYNAMITE filter release ahead of song release

The concept discussions are for the song DYNAMITE which is reportedly BTS’ song in only English. According to reports, the band have never released a full English track with all seven members in it. The song will come out on August 21 on all streaming platforms, as per BTS’ management agency BigHit.

Here are some pictures of BTS' members

V's hairstyle

Snippet Credits: BTS' Members story on BTS' Instagram

Check out how fans were curious about the hair colour of the BTS' members ahead of DYNAMITE's release:

