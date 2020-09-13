Navy Veteran Attacked: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Slams Sena's 'anger Outburst' Statement

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Twitter lashed out at Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut for his justification on his party's goons assaulting ex-Navy veteran Madan Sharma earlier this week. On Saturday, Raut claimed that the actions of Shiv Sena party workers were 'angered and spontaneous' and that the 62-year-old was equally accountable for the incident. Suchitra called the Maharashtra government's stand as an example of 'hooliganism & tyranny' as she hit out at their comment and questioned their leadership.

"Spontanoeus outburst of anger" ???!!!!!!!

Wth! Thats not leadership.

Thats hooliganism & tyranny — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 13, 2020

62-year-old Navy veteran attacked

On Friday, Shiv Sena goons allegedly attacked an ex-Navy officer over a Whatsapp forward. CCTV footage from the area shows the goons dragging Sharma, slapping him as he tries to run away. Sources report that Sharma- a Kandivali resident, was attacked by goons led by a Shiv Sena 'Shakha' head, who allegedly barged into Sharma's compound. Calling the ex-Navy officer to come out of his house, the Sena unit chief allegedly attacked him. The Whatsapp forward was a satirical cartoon featuring Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his allies - Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi.

The police arrested six people - Shiv Sena Shakha chiefs Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre and four others on Friday. All have been granted bail now. Sanjay Raut, in his Twitter post, also praised Mumbai police for their prompt action in arresting the Sena workers, he said that it proved that Uddhav Thackeray's Maharashtra was one were 'rules were followed'. Further, he went onto blame the veteran for sending the cartoon forward via WhatsApp and inciting the Shiv Sena workers.

Lashing at the Opposition, he said it was condemnable that they were making this a political issue. Reiterating that if any individual misuses 'freedom of speech' while opining on President, Governor, Prime Minister or Chief Minister, he said that 'people's tolerance' is bound to break. Maintaining peace in society, he claims is the responsibility of both the Opposition and the ruling government.

