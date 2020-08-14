Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'It's Easier To Punch The Keyboard'

On Thursday night, August 13, actor-writer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to Twitter and shared a cryptic tweet. Suchita Krishnamoorthi explained the reason for writing in a line. Her Tweet read, "Writing: because its easier to punch the keyboard than someones face...(sic)". Scroll down to have a look at her tweet.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet

Writing: because its easier to punch the keyboard than someones face... — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 13, 2020

A few of Twitterati agreed with her and shared their piece of mind in the comments section. A user wrote, "True ... I also want to punch but just taking out frustration by writing on twitter" while another Twitter user's comments read, "But u still u can't change somebodys perception mam!" A user left a couple of laughing emoticons. The tweet has bagged a total of 46 likes so far.

A peek into Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Twitter

In recent times, the 44-year-old actor has often hit the headlines for her remarks on different subjects. Recently, she indulged in a war of words with Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had tweeted that it is not nepotism in Bollywood people should aggravate against. But, the use of the term 'chamchagiri' while questioning Neha Dhupia's career became the highlight of her tweet. Suchitra asked how Neha suddenly got all the talk shows. Suchitra called Neha a filmmaker's 'new bestie' and added that she is no star kid.

Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she ðŸ˜Š — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

Later, actor Neha Dhupia hit back at Suchitra's 'chamchagiri' remark and shared a strongly-worded post on August 8. Replying to Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet, Neha Dhupia asserted that she is "proud to be self-made" and wrote: "Dear ma'am, this is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand. I am proud to be self-made ... a proud daughter, wife and mother... and I have the deepest regards for women who can acknowledge that."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's movies

Suchitra started her acting career back in 1987 with a TV series titled Chunauti. Her repertoire includes films such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Jab Pyar Kiya to Darna Kya, among many others. She was also seen in John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter, which released in 2019. Apart from the film and TV, Krishnamoorthy also played a significant character in a web-series, titled Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

