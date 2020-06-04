'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Jared Leto Was 'mistreated & Performance Was Ripped Out'

DC’s Extended Universe has seen several hits throughout the years. However, there are still films like Justice League and Suicide Squad that failed to strike a chord with the audience. Recently, Suicide Squad director David Ayer openly spoke about how the studio’s interference wrecked the vision he had in mind for Suicide Squad.

ALSO READ | David Ayer Reveals 'Suicide Squad' Was Turned Into A Comedy Because Of 'Deadpool'

Suicide Squad director defends Jared Leto

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has come out in defence of Jared Leto’s portrayal of The Joker once again. A fan showcased his support towards Jared Leto on social media recently. The director retweeted the same and said that Jared Leto was “pretty mistreated” on the sets. David Ayer further added, “Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been the main bad guy”. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the director has spoken about it.

ALSO READ | James Gunn "okay" With Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Releasing Before Suicide Squad 2

Take a look at David Ayer’s post here:

Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie. https://t.co/gSOeyJjtyd — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 2, 2020

Believe me. I agonize over this. Yes. Joker should have been main bad guy. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 26, 2017

ALSO READ | Releasing Director's Cut Of 'Suicide Squad' Would Be 'incredibly Cathartic': David Ayer

Even after four years of its initial release, Suicide Squad director David Ayer is still defending Jared Leto’s performance. After bagging Academy Award for Dallas Buyer's Club, Jared Leto seemed like a very good choice for the role of The Joker. However, news of his on-set behaviour and method acting was in the news way before the film even released. But once the film was out for the viewers, many fans criticised Jared Leto’s performance.

Reportedly, DCEU cut most of Jared Leto’s part from the final cut of Suicide Squad. This means that the audience has not seen the full performance of the actor in the movie. When Suicide Squad was first released, the film was often a victim of several memes and jokes on the internet.

DC’s Extended Universe recently announced that they will be releasing Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League. Since this news has been out, many fans of Suicide Squad have started campaigning asking the makers to release the original cut of the film as well. Many fans have started pages demanding the same from the makers. Hashtags like #ReleaseTheAyerCut have been doing the rounds on social media since then. However, DCEU has not commented on the same yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.