Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' Starring Vidya Balan Clocks 8 Years, Says 'forever Grateful'

Kahaani, that hit the screens in 2012, clocks eight years today. The movie features Vidya Balan in the lead role, playing an unconventional role of a pregnant woman. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddique, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani did stupendously well with the audience and critics alike. Reminiscing his journey, director Sujoy Ghosh has shared a special post.

As the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani clocks nine years today, director Sujoy Ghosh has taken to his Twitter to express his thoughts about the movie. Sharing a still of Vidya Balan from the movie, he tweets, '8 years ago we made a film, the audience made it a #kahaani forever grateful to you for the love'. Check out his post here:

8 years ago we made a film, the audience made it a #kahaani

forever grateful to you for the love. pic.twitter.com/c2SsqfCkxH — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) March 9, 2020

In the movie Kahaani, Vidya Balan (Vidya Bagchi) travels to Kolkata from London with sheer hopes of finding her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi, assisted by Satyoki Rana Sinha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Khan. The film entails the dreadful plot of how everyone she questions denies of having met her husband and how Vidya Balan faces the trials and tribulations during her pregnancy becomes the highlight of the film.

Netizens react to the tweet

Sujoy - absolutely brilliant story telling, one of my all time favourite! Kahaani 2 was also a great sequel which possibly people don’t credit as much because of the absolute “excellence” of Kahaani 1!



Keep bringing out such brilliant stories 👏👏👏🙏🙌 — Amit Singh (@amitsingh79) March 9, 2020

Its worth a #Kahaani

Capturing #Kolkata at its best. With @vidya_balan 's stunning performance and under your supervision @sujoy_g its been a classic. Congrats to the team. — Abhishek Bose (@MeAbhishekBose) March 9, 2020

One of the best films I’ve seen till date 🙌🏾 — 𝙰𝚜𝚑𝚊 𝙺𝚒 𝙱𝚊𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚒𝚗 (@bollybaatein) March 9, 2020

One of the best Indian film of last decade. Thanks for making it — Kshitish Jeurkar (@Kshitwitt) March 9, 2020

we want kahaani 3 ❤️ khub taratari — Swagata (@Swagata_pogo) March 9, 2020

