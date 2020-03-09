The Debate
Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani' Starring Vidya Balan Clocks 8 Years, Says 'forever Grateful'

Bollywood News

Vidya Balan's highly-anticipated movie 'Kahaani' completes 9 years today, March 9. Take a look at what director Sujoy Ghosh has to say about his hit movie.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kahaani

Kahaani, that hit the screens in 2012, clocks eight years today. The movie features Vidya Balan in the lead role, playing an unconventional role of a pregnant woman. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddique, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahaani did stupendously well with the audience and critics alike. Reminiscing his journey, director Sujoy Ghosh has shared a special post.

'Kahaani' director Sujoy Ghosh shares a glimpse of Vidya Balan 

As the Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani clocks nine years today, director Sujoy Ghosh has taken to his Twitter to express his thoughts about the movie. Sharing a still of Vidya Balan from the movie, he tweets, '8 years ago we made a film, the audience made it a #kahaani forever grateful to you for the love'. Check out his post here:

In the movie Kahaani, Vidya Balan (Vidya Bagchi) travels to Kolkata from London with sheer hopes of finding her missing husband, Arnab Bagchi, assisted by Satyoki Rana Sinha and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Khan. The film entails the dreadful plot of how everyone she questions denies of having met her husband and how Vidya Balan faces the trials and tribulations during her pregnancy becomes the highlight of the film.  

Netizens react to the tweet

First Published:
