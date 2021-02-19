Sukhwinder Singh Sings A Melodious Song At AR Rahman Studios; Fans Call Him 'ustad Ji'

Sukhwinder Singh is one of the most celebrated singers of Bollywood who has contributed a lot to the Indian music industry. The singer was recently seen at the AR Rahman studios where he sang a beautiful song while AR Rahman was capturing his video. The video was shared by the legendary musician on social media and within a matter of time, all the fans and followers swamped the post with love and excitement as some of them speculated that the duo might be coming up with something new soon. Have a look at Sukhwinder Singh’s video posted by AR Rahman on Instagram.

The music maestro recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a stunning video clip in which he showed that Sukhwinder Singh was at the AR Rahman studios and was seen singing a melodious song. The video clip shared by AR Rahman also gave a mesmerizing glimpse of the interior part of AR Rahman studios in which the entire ceiling part can be seen filled with colourful umbrellas hung invertedly.

The video became a huge hit among fans the moment he shared it on his Instagram handle. As the fans always admire Sukhwinder Singh’s songs, many of them immediately took to AR Rahman’s Instagram and posted how they were having a blissful time while listening to his song. Many others added how Sukhwinder Singh and AR Rahman’s combination was deadly and even dropped in hearts and fire symbols along with it. Some of the fans even asked whether they were coming together for something new while others wished to see more of their shows. Let’s glance through some of the fans’ reactions to Sukhwinder Singh’s video.



Sukhwinder Singh’s songs

There are a bunch of numerous Sukhwinder Singh’s songs that have received a massive amount of love from the audience over time. Some of the most popular Sukhwinder Singh’s songs are namely Ramta Jogi, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Lagan Lagi, Nach Baliye, Jai Ho, Haule Haule, and many more.

AR Rahman’s songs

Some of the most successful AR Rahman’s songs include Humma Humma, Mustafa, Dil Se Re, Rang De, Mere Yaar Mila De, Khalbali, Roobaroo, Maahi Ve, Kun Faya Kun, Ishq Bina, Piya Haji Ali and several others.

Image Source- AR Rahma & Sukhwinder Singh Instagram

