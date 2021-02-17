Is Keerthy Suresh Getting Married To Music Director Anirudh Ravichander? Read Details

There have been rumours on social media for a few days that music director Anirudh Ravichander and actress Keerthy Suresh are in a romantic relationship. Several rumours have been going around saying that they are planning to tie the knot by the end of this year. This buzz was created after Keerthy shared pictures with Anirudh on her social media. But, is Keerthy Suresh getting married?

Is Keerthy Suresh getting married?

On October 16, 2020, Keerthy took to Twitter to wish Anirudh on his birthday. Sharing pictures of the duo, she wrote, “Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial. May you have an amazing year ahead!! You better wish me back in a few hours. #HBDRockstarAnirudh”

Happy birthday dear @anirudhofficial 🤗 ♥️



May you have an amazing year ahead!! 😊



You better wish me back in a few hours 😜#HBDRockstarAnirudh pic.twitter.com/WJnx7tGpaJ — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) October 16, 2020

According to a report in Filmibeat, Keerthy’s father, Malayalam producer Suresh Kumar has revealed the truth. He has revealed that the news circulating about the actress' wedding is false and has nothing to do with reality. He stated that Keerthy is not in a relationship with anyone and is only focused on her career. It was also reported that this was the third time when Keerthy’s name had been dragged into false marriage rumours. Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander have worked together in films like Remo and Thaana Serndha Koottam and are just very good friends.

More about Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander

Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actress. Her first lead role was in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She appeared in various films such as Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Bairavaa, Nenu Local, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Mahanati and more.

She will soon be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The keenly anticipated film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie is directed by Parasuram and is an action-thriller that revolves around financial frauds. The makers of the film are aiming to release it in August 2021. The music of the film is composed by Thaman. Keerthy also has other films in the pipeline such as Good Luck Sakhi, Inaa Ishtam Nuvvu, and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

On the other hand, Anirudh has several big projects in his kitty including Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Thalapathy 65, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Don and the Shankar- Ram Charan Teja movie. His previous project Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi received positive reviews.

