Here Is The Net Worth Of The New 'Tripling', Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul With Little Ved

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have been two of the most well-known names of the TV and web entertainment industries. The two actors have starred in many famous TV shows and web series and have garnered a large fan following. Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in the year 2018 and since then, have been one of the most adorable couples of the entertainment industry.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s net worth

Sumeet Vyas’ net worth

Sumeet Vyas has worked as an actor and producer in many web series as well as in films. The actor’s primary source of income is from his acting projects. Sumeet Vyas’ net worth as of 2020 is $2.5 Million, according to various media portals. Sumeet Vyas started his journey in a Doordarshan show named Woh Huye Na Humare. His next TV show was Rehna Hai Teri Palkhon Ki Chhaon Mein and then he also appeared in Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. His most famous roles include two web series. One is Permanent Roommates, which can be called as his claim-to-fame. His character of Mikesh became immensely famous. Later, he appeared as Chandan in the show TVF’s Tripling. His movie debut was Jashn in 2009, but he is better known for his role in the movie Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ekta Kaul’s net worth

Ekta Kaul’s primary source of income is from her acting projects, while she is even into modelling. Her net worth, as per a net worth source, is $1 Million.

Ekta Kaul started her journey in television with the show Rab Se Sohna Isshq. She also played the role of Suhani in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai. She also starred in another show called Mere Angne Me. She also participated in the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, in its Season 6.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's combined net worth is $3.5 Million. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were recently blessed with a baby boy. Sumeet took to his Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers. He shared that they have named their little superstar Ved. He also wrote how they are smothering him every few minutes. Here is the post:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

