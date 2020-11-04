Sumeet Vyas Shares First Look Poster Of 'Dark7White' As He Plays Role Of Politician

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas who is all set to return to work with his next political thriller, Dark7White, shared an intriguing character poster from the series. The actor shared his look on social media which showed him playing the character of Yudhveer Singh, the soon-to-be youngest CM. In the posters, the actor can be seen staring at the camera fiercely with a thin red line drawn across his eyes, where he can be seen smirking.

Sumeet Vyas shares posters from Dark7White

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Yudhveer Singh AKA Yudi, the soon-to-be youngest CM, whose white image is covered with several DARK secrets..” Apart from Sumet, the official Instagram page of AltBalaji also unveiled the character poster of Nidhi Singh who will be seen playing the role of Daisy in the series. In the poser, Nidhi can be seen donning a bold red lipstick while her half-face is covered with dark and the other side is illuminated. While captioning the post, the official handle wrote, “One moment changes everything! Daisy ke saath bhi aisa hee hua, when in a dark twist of fate, her fiance - Yudi was murdered in broad daylight.”

The ALTBalaji series Dark7White is a Youth oriented political thriller murder mystery with a quirky storytelling style filled with dark humour. It is a gripping Political-Youth Thriller about seven friends having high profile jobs with the story shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters who use the other six for his advantage. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sumeet gave a brief about the show and said that it will show him do things that politicians shouldn't do in general. He further said that the drama will normalize deceit, showcasing it as something crucial to fulfilling an ambition. Sumeet Vyas had earlier shared his first look from the drama on social media where he can be seen acing the politician look. This is Vyas's second project with Ekta Kapoor after The Verdict: State vs Nanavati.

