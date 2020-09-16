Sumeet Vyas Reveals Details About His Next Web Series Based On Indo-China War

Actor Sumeet Vyas is known for his amazing web series including Permanent Roommates and The Verdict. He is now set to feature in another Web series based on the India-China clash. This new show is directed by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who is known for his works in Hindi and Marathi cinema. In a recent interview with PTI, Sumeet Vyas discussed the upcoming web series and revealed that its production was delayed due to the pandemic. He also mentioned that the series is set to release soo.

Sumeet Vyas discusses upcoming Indo-China clash web series that he is working on

Also Read | Kubbra Sait And Sumeet Vyas' Lockdown Production 'Wakaalat From Home' Trailer Out; Watch

Speaking to PTI, Sumeet Vyas mentioned that he was working on the war-series and only patchworks were left to finish filming. However, the post-production took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor revealed that the show was originally going to have multiple scenes filmed in Los Angeles (LA), but the makers had to find a way to switch up the script so that the entire project could be completed within the bounds of India, as the COVID-19 lockdown has made international travel a major health risk.

Also Read | India-China Clash: BJP Hails Army After It Foils PLA's Incursion Attempts In Ladakh

Sumeet Vyas then added that the makers had finally managed to put together everything. He also mentioned that the primary shoot for the web series was over and the team was now working on post-production. Sumeet Vyas also revealed that this Indo-China war based web series will release sometime next year on an OTT platform. He did not reveal what OTT platform the show was meant for.

Also Read | 'Wakaalat From Home' To Bring Back 'Permanent Roommates' Pair Sumeet Vyas And Nidhi Singh

Besides Sumeet Vyas, this upcoming show will also star Abhay Deol in a prominent role. On the work front, Sumeet Vyas was last seen in the comedy film Made in China, which was directed by Mikhil Musale. The movie also starred Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. Sumeet Vyas also starred in Ekta Kapoor's Zee5 series The Verdict – State vs Nanavati.

This show was based on the 1959 Indian judiciary case K. M. Nanavati v. the State of Maharashtra. The series retold the story of the last ever Jury trial to take place in Indian Judicial Court. After Indian Naval Command Officer Nanavati was acquitted of murder despite the overwhelming evidence, Jury trials were deemed to be easily influenced by outside factors. Sumeet Vyas played the role of Lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Also Read | What Time Does 'Wakaalat From Home' Release On Amazon Prime? Details Inside

[Promo Source: Sumeet Vyas Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.