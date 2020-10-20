Sumeet Vyas to feature next in political drama 'Dark7White,' shares his first look

Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas is set to return to work with his next political thriller, Dark7White. The actor shared his first look from the drama on social media where he can be seen acing the politician look. The actor will be seen essaying the character of Yudhveer Singh in the series.

Sumeet Vyas shares first look from Dark7White

The ALTBalaji series Dark7White is a Youth oriented political thriller murder mystery with a quirky storytelling style filled with dark humour. It is a gripping Political-Youth Thriller about seven friends having high profile jobs with the story shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue is the story of one of these seven characters who use the other six for his advantage. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sumeet gave a brief about the show and said that it will show him do things that politicians shouldn't do in general. He further said that the drama will normalize deceit, showcasing it as something that's crucial to fulfilling an ambition.

Adding, he said that the series is a thriller based one that explores human behaviour, especially, the way people are behaving now in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. In the drama series, Vyas's character is seen climbing the political ladder, and even being nominated as a CM candidate. This is Vyas's second project with Ekta Kapoor after The Verdict: State vs Nanavati. Several fans of the actor were quick enough to thank the actor for sharing the first look from the series. One of the users wrote, “True Gentleman.” Another user wrote, “Baba you always surprise us with a new look.” A third user chimed in and commented, “Baba you are beautiful.” Another follower of the actor wrote, “Baba rocks.”

(Image credit: Sumeet Vuas/ Instagram)



