'Wakaalat From Home' To Bring Back 'Permanent Roommates' Pair Sumeet Vyas And Nidhi Singh

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh will be reuniting for Amazon Prime Video's new series, Waakalat From Home. The upcoming series also features Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles. Recently, the poster of the series was released online by the cast of Waakalat From Home. Sharing the poster, Nidhi Singh wrote: "Love in 2020 nahi divorce in 2020. Join Radhika and Sujin's #WakaalatFromHome hearings only on @PrimeVideoIN." (sic) Interestingly, Wakaalat From Home reunites Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh after four years. The two were last seen in Permanent Roommates (2014-2016).

Check out Wakaalat From Home's poster:

Love in 2020 nahi divorce in 2020.

Join Radhika and Sujin's #WakaalatFromHome hearings only on @PrimeVideoIN this Sep 10 🏻⚖️



#WakaalatFromHomeOnPrime pic.twitter.com/5iR4wywud8 — Nidhi Singh (@Nnidhisin) September 3, 2020

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Shares No-makeup Selfie To Normalise Being Unfiltered

Wakaalat From Home will stream on Amazon Prime Video from...

Wakaalat From Home will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday, September 10. Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh will be essaying the role of Radhika and Sujin in Wakaalat From Home. Meanwhile, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt will be essaying the role of opposition lawyers, who are fighting Radhika and Sujin's virtual divorce case. The trailer of Wakaalat From Home is expected to be released in the coming days.

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Shares Throwback Post, Feels ‘days Were Curvier’ Before

What's next for Wakaalat From Home's cast?

Sumeet Vyas, last seen in Zee5's RejctX, has an array of films at different stages of production. Sumeet Vyas reportedly will be next seen in Ashwin Neal Mani's Dahi Chenni with R Madhavan and Vijay Raaz. The forthcoming movie is a romantic comedy. Thereafter, Sumeet reportedly has Gaurav S Sinha's Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai with Swara Bhasker, SS Kanchi's Pehlu with Jackie Shroff, and Jaimin Bal's Maskhara in the pipeline.

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Reveals Reporting Team Kangana's Handle; Alleges 'toxicity' In War-of-words

Meanwhile, Nidhi Singh has Ashish Shukla's Bahut Hua Sammaan in her kitty. The movie, starring Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal, Nidhi Singh, and Ram Kapoor in the lead, is a heist-drama. The shooting of the film is reportedly finished, and is expected to release in the coming months.

On the other hand, Kubbra Sait and Gopal Dutt, last seen in Voot Select's Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, are yet to sign their next project.

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Takes The COVID 19 Swab Test, Says The Process Reminded Her Of A Few Ex-lovers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.