Sumona Chakravarti On Bitter Reality Of Actors' Life: 'Followers, Posts Don't Define Us'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. Touted to be one of the rising stars, Sushant passed away on June 14 in his Bandra apartment. The Chhichore actor's death has opened several gates of discussions on an array of topics like mental health, nepotism, depression, the influence of people in the showbiz world and many more. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti highlighted another important issue of the 'pretentious' life of an actor on her social media.

Sumona Chakravarti opens up about bitter reality of an actor's life

Sumona, who portrays the role of Bhoori in the comedy show, shared a series of posts on her Twitter to give her opinion regarding an actor or a celebrity's lifestyle. Sumona wrote that actors have to keep pretending always, whether it is in front or off-camera. She gave an example with a famous dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar which read 'Image is everything. Everything is an image,' and called it the reality behind an actor's life.

“Image is everything. Everything is image”. - That’s a dialogue from the film Rockstar.

The bitter reality with which actors have to live with. Social media is not a proof of the person that we are.

The no of followers, the posts , etc do not define us. The constant pressure to — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) June 15, 2020

Look good, be good, behave good, talk good... pretend to feel good.

Dare u say anything, u get trolled.

The harshness, the cruel words, the venom that is spitted...

n yet we have to smile through it all n look happy. — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) June 15, 2020

She also wrote that this dialogue is not just a line but the bitter reality that the actors have to live with each day. She further added that social media does not signify or prove who the person or actors are in real-life. The number of followers, their posts, and many other social media factors do not define a person in general. The actress further revealed that the stars are under constant pressure to look good, behave well, and pretend to feel good even f they are not from inside.

Sushant Singh's Rajput's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium, in presence of his father and family members. Sushant's funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others. Television stars like Krystle D'Souza and Rithvik Dhanjani were also seen attending Rajput's funeral. As per the latest inputs, the actor’s ashes will be taken back to Patna, Bihar, which is his hometown, via Delhi. Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes will be immersed in the Ganges.

An official statement released by the team of Sushant

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

