Sumona Chakravarti Of TKSS Fame Has Worked In THESE Shows Over The Years, See List

Sumona Chakravarti who is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show as Bhuri is a stellar performer. Sumona first worked as a child artist in 1999 in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann. Post that, she has featured in several blockbuster films like Kick and Barfi. Apart from movies, Sumona Chakravarti has also been a part of various television shows. Take a look at the list of shows that she has been a part of-

List of Sumona Chakravarti's Television Shows

Kasamh Se (2006)

Sumona's first TV show was Ekta Kapoor's much-celebrated Kasamh Se. Chakravarti played the role of Niveta Deb in Kasamh Se. Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor were the leads of Kasamh Se. This Balaji Telefilm show aired on Zee TV and became one of the much-loved drama series back in 2006. Sumona's character in Kasamh Se was short-lived.

Detective Doll (2007)

In 2007 Sumona Chakravarti bagged her first show as the female lead. She played the role of Detective Doll in Sab TV's show under the same title. Detective Doll was produced by Priya Nai. It was a comedy thriller. But unfortunately, Detective Doll failed to impress the viewers and went off air soon.

Sun Yaar Chill Maar (2007)

After Detective Doll, in the same year came Bindass Channel's youth-based show titled Sun Yaar Chill Maar. Produced by Motion Pictures initially, Sun Yaar Chill Maar kickstarted with a bang, but it ended quite abruptly. Sumona Chakravarti was one of the lead actors in the Bindass TV's drama series.

Kasturi (2007–2009)

Once again in 2007, Sumona Chakravarti was roped in to play Vandy Singhania in Star Plus's Kasturi. This Ekta Kapoor show was quite popular amongst the masses and Sumona had a meaty role in it. Karan Patel and Shubhangi Atre played the lead roles in Kasturi, which was a romantic saga.

Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi (2010)

Next, Sumona Chakravarti was seen as Chiraiya in NDTV Imagine's Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. The show went unnoticed and Sumona played a supporting actor in the devotional drama.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2011)

Then came Ekta Kapoor's highly popular drama show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Sumona Chakravarti played the second female lead in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Natasha Amarnath Kapoor. This was the second time Sumona shared screen space with Ram Kapoor post Kasamh Se. She played a rich spoilt brat in the show, as Ram Kapoor's darling sister. Sumona became a household name and got recognition as an actor after she appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Jamai Raja 2015

After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sumona featured in Zee TV's iconic show Jamai Raja as Misha Grewal. Even though Sumona's role was for a brief period in the show, but her character was quite famous. Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma played the lead roles in Jamai Raja.

Apart from these, Sumona Chakravarti has also done travel shows like Dubai Diaries and Swiss Made Adventures as a host. Also a few episodes of Dev a thriller drama show on Colors.

Comedy Nights With Kapil & The Kapil Sharma Show (2013- Till Date)

After working for years in Saas Bahu saga, finally, Sumona Chakravarti shifted gears in 2013 when she joined the cast of Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV. The comedy show was a mountainous success at the TRP charts over the years. But due to some undisclosed reasons, Comedy Nights With Kapil was discontinued and Kapil with his team made a new show titled The Kapil Sharma Show which airs on Sony. Sumona is an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show since its inception.

