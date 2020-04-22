Sunidhi Chauhan's Husband Hitesh Sonik Rubbishes Separation Rumour With Hilarious Remark

In the current pandemic situation, as many of us are pushed indoor, the rumour mill is going wild as the speculations are taking over the internet. A few days back, the report of singer Sunidhi Chauhan's separation with husband Hitesh Sonik was making rounds on the table. But it seems like Hitesh Sonik knows how to shut these rumours and clear the air.

READ | Shreya Ghoshal To Sunidhi Chauhan, Singers Who Shot To Fame With TV Reality Shows

Hitesh Sonik rubbishes rumours

Interestingly, a leading news portal reached out to the couple to get a clarification about the same. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan avoided talking about it and ignored it by saying 'No comments'. But it seems like Hitesh Sonik wanted to add a pinch of his humour while answering the question. Hitesh Sonik rubbished the news and said that the reports are not true. He further said that they are living under the same roof and have divided the home chores. To tickle the funny bone, he added that maybe Sunidhi is not happy with his cleaning, which is why such a story is surfacing.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Or Tara Sutaria, Who Paired Sequinned Saree With Plunging Neckline Better?

In his conversation, Hitesh also gave a clarification on Sunidhi's 'no comments' remark. He said that maybe she does not want to comment on it because she found the news too outrageous to even think about. For the unversed, there were rumours that Sunidhi Chauhan is living separately.

READ | Vicky Kaushal On How 'Bhoot' Helped Him Overcome Fear: 'Wasn't Horror-film Friendly Actor'

Apart from the speculations, Sunidhi Chauhan is making headlines from the past few days. Her adorable pictures with son Tegh is leaving her fans in awe of them. Recently, she felt overwhelmed when an Australian cricketer shook a leg on Sunidhi's song Sheila Ki Jawaani along with his daughter.

READ | Athiya Shetty Makes It Insta-official With KL Rahul On His B'day; Calls Him 'my Person'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.