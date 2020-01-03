Sunidhi Chauhan's Most Romantic Songs That Will Make You Fall Deep In Love

Sunidhi Chauhan started off her singing career at a very young age and has been one of the most versatile voices that the fans have ever heard. While it is known that Sunidhi can rock a party number like an absolute pro, she has also given her soul-stirring vocals to many romantic numbers over the years. Here is a look back at some of Sunidhi Chauhan’s romantic best.

Also Read | Sunidhi Chauhan's List Of Awards For Her Contribution In Bollywood

Dekho Na (2006)

Sunidhi Chauhan sang this melodious song with Sonu Nigam. Her voice combined with Kajol and Aamir Khan’s chemistry in the song from Fanaa is sure to get you in a romantic mood. Composed by the musical duo of Jatin-Lalit, the song is penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Hey Shona

Hey Shona is a song from Ta Ra Rum Pum and was passionately sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shaan. This melodious number has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar and written by Javed Akhtar.

Also Read | Mohit Chauhan And Sunidhi Chauhan Hit Duets You Must Add To Your Playlist

Darkhast

This is another romantic song from the film Shivaay that was so beautifully sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arjit Singh. The song has been written by various artists and composed by Mithoon.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Has Gone To Ridiculous Extremes For Some Of His Roles

Soniye

Soniye is one of the most popular romantic numbers in Bollywood from the film Aksar. The song just does not seem to get old and you have Sunidhi Chauhan and KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) to thank for it.

Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon (2010)

This is another amazing song voiced by KK and Sunidhi Chauhan. Sajde Kiye Hain Lakhon from the film Khatta Meetha is always refreshing to hear and certainly puts you in a romantic mood. The music has been composed by Pritam, whereas the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye Ho (2003)

This romantic number is from the film Armaan. The film was not a hit, but the song clearly was, all thanks to Sunidhi Chauhan and Sonu Nigam.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao's Best Outfits From 2019 That Serve As The Perfect Style Inspiration

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.