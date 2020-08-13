Sunidhi Chauhan's Birthday: Interesting Facts About The Talented Singer

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry. On August 14, 2020, the ace singer will turn 37 and here are a few fascinating facts about her.

Facts about Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan was born on August 14, 1983, in the metropolitan city of New Delhi.

She had started singing at local gatherings and competitions from the age of 4.

Her father Dushyant Kumar Chauhan was a theatre actor at Sriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra in Delhi. But he moved to Mumbai to help Sunidhi achieve her dream of becoming a singing career.

Sunidhi Chauhan was spotted by actress Tabassum. Tabassum then gave young Sunidhi to sing at her show titled Tabassum Hit Parade.

She left her schooling after completing 10th grade as she wanted to focus on her singing career and did not want to have any regrets.

It is said that when Sunidhi was 8, she became the lead singer in music director Kalyanji Bhai’s Little Wonders troupe. It is said that she even sang at the Filmfare Awards 1995 as a part of the group. At the time she was just 11.

It is also said that she was the first winner of Doordarshan's singing reality show titled Meri Awaz Suno. She was reportedly 11 when she won the show.

After she won Meri Awaz Suno she received formal training in classical singing from singer Gautam Mukherjee.

Sonu Nigam was impressed by her talent and had recommended her as a singer for Ram Gopal Verma's film Mast. He was the one who recommended her to music director Sandeep Chowtala.

Sunidhi sang Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi and Suna Tha in her first movie Mast which released in 1999.

She won the R.D. Burman award for her songs from Mast in the 2001 Filmfare awards.

She is one of the most versatile singers as she can sing in several languages that include Hindi, English, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odiya, Tamil & Telugu.

Sunidhi Chauhan had also sung an English song titled Reach Out at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games at Doha, Qatar that were held in 2006.

In February of 2007, Sunidhi Chauhan was hired by Microsoft to sing the Windows Vista Song titled Wow is Now.

She is the first Indian female singer who collaborated with international sensation and pop star Enrique Iglesias. She worked with him for making the Hindi version of his song Heartbeat.

When she was 18 she got married to producer and director Bobby Khan. But they both parted ways in 2003.

She then married music composer Hitesh Sonik in 2012. Both the music personality know each other since Meri Awaz Suno days.

Sunidhi has sung more than 2000 songs in all languages to date.

The singer also hosted a program on India’s Radio City 91.1 FM. She was seen as the guest RJ for her show titled Musical-e-Azam.

Sunidhi also was seen acting in a short film Playing Priya where her performance was got a lot of attention.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the facts)

