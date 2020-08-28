Suniel Shetty And Ahan Looks Dapper And Alike In This Fan-made Picture; See

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share an adorable collage made by one of his fan clubs. The collage has a picture of his son Ahan Shetty along with a stylish snap of him from the time he was in his 30s. The pictures highlight how similar the father-son duo looks as they seem to have quite a few homogeneous facial features. Fans have been loving this comparison as they have expressed it in the comment section of the post.

Actor Suniel Shetty recently took to Instagram to share a picture created by his fans. In the collage, the fans have put together an image of Suniel Shetty from the time he was in his 30s. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a denim shirt and a dark blue tie which has been paired with a pair of dark blue jeans. He is also seen with a pair of round shades while he poses with hands in his pocket.

On the right-hand side, Ahan Shetty is posing in a similar fashion as well with hands tucked in his pocket and left shoulder slightly leaning on the wall. He also has a smouldering look on his face, just like his father, making them look more alike than usual. The casual picture of Ahan Shetty draws light to the various facial features that he has gotten genetically.

In the caption for the post, Suniel Shetty has mentioned how this is a 'chip off the old block'. He has also put out some affection for his fans who have taken the effort to create such pieces. Have a look at the collage picture on Suniel Shetty’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have dropped adoring comments for the father-son duo. They have mentioned how stunning the two look in the collage created. One of the many people to drop a comment has been actor Sonu Sood, who has mentioned how much he loves the comparison picture. Have a look at the comments here.

