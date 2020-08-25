Suniel Shetty Posts "Men At Work" Video, Followers Comment "Duty Calls First"

Suniel Shetty recently added a video in which his pets can be seen posing in perfect sync as they were looking into the distance. The furry creatures were captured by Suniel Shetty as they stood tall over the fence overlooking a beautiful garden. The picturesque moment was captured by the actor as the dogs looked stunning in all their glory.

Taking to social media, Suniel Shetty shared the video captioning it as “Men at work”. Several people began commenting on the post describing how marvellous his pets looked.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty was among the first to comment on the picture as she called the pets “Puppies”. Several comments followed after this comment made by Athiya. People highlighted how cute they found the video along with how marvellous the dogs looked in it. Certain people even commented on how perfect the synchronised pose looked. A user also commented, “Duty Calls First” thus jovially continuing the conversation from Suniel Shetty’s caption. Several prominent people even commented on how gorgeous Suniel Shetty’s pets looked. A user also commented saying “Ghar ki Shaan aur Aan” thus implying the love for dogs through his comment.

Suniel Shetty has been quite frequent to upload pictures of his pets on his stories or post. The marvellous pictures of his pets often take fans by surprise as they adore the posts uploaded by Suniel Shetty. On the work front, the actor has a number of projects lined up including some south releases. Marakkar directed by Priyadarshan will be one of the films featuring Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. He will also be seen in a prominent role in the film Helloo India which has been directed by Shabnam Kapoor. Mosagallu, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, will also see Suniel Shetty in the film playing a rather pivotal role in the movie. Marakkar Arabikasalinte Simham also will be directed by Priyadarshan and will feature Suniel Shetty in it as well, according to several news portals.

